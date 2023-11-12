Sunday, 12 November 2023

Three people were arrested yesterday afternoon and taken to Lapta police station for carrying out cosmetic procedures without medical licence, Yeniduzen reports.

The arrests were carried out following a collaboration between the Cyprus Turkish Medical Association (KTTB) and the police.

The individuals who arrived from abroad to carry out procedures such as using dermal fillers and botox on clients in a rented house were arrested.

The Medical Association emphasised that it is against state laws for doctors not registered with the KTTB or individuals who have not medical training to perform medical procedures. They reiterated that operations in collaboration with the police will continue against such practices, which pose a serious risk to public health.

Yeniduzen