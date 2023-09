Saturday, 30 September 2023

Three garbage bags filled with medicines were discovered in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reports.

In a post on social media, Mayor of Nicosia Mehmet Harmancı stated that workers at the Nicosia Street Cleaning Department found three bags of medicines dumped in a litter bin last night. The lids of the boxes had been torn off, the mayor said.

The bags were handed over to the police, he said.

