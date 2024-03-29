Serdinç Maypa (57), who was arrested yesterday for “violation of privacy”, “disclosing personal information” and “illegally accessing digital data”, within the scope of the investigation carried out by the Special Investigation Branch of the General Directorate of Police, appeared at Nicosia District Court today.

Giving details in court a police officer stated that Maypa had published a confidential document belonging to the Development Bank in his social media posts, as well as documents belonging to insurance companies and a fault report of the Turkish Cypriot Electricity Authority (KIB-TEK) in another post.

The police disclosed that as part of the investigation, three mobile phones, 226 documents, two laptops, one computer case, and a recording device were seized.

The police officer also mentioned the discovery of audio recordings and messages, stating that five complaints had been lodged against the suspect. Additionally, the police officer noted that the suspect was found in possession of a thousand-page document related to the Coronavirus.

The police officer requested that the suspect be detained for three days as part of the investigation.

The court ordered the appointment of an investigating officer to look into the allegations and decided that the suspect would remain detained for three days pending further investigation.

Kibris Postasi