Three people have died from Covid-related illness in the last 24 hours, Yeniduzen reported. This includes the report of the death of an 81-year-old patient who died in the Pandemic Hospital.

There were 19,411 tests performed in the last 24 hours, and 324 people tested positive, 297 of whom were local.

The distribution of local cases is as follows: Nicosia – 115, Kyrenia – 72, Famagusta – 68, Güzelyurt – 11, Iskele – 17, and Lefke – 4.

Currently there are 3,069 people being treated for the coronavirus, 78 are in the Pandemic Hospital, 21 of whom are in intensive care.

The total number of cases has risen to 30,791. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus is 113.

Yeniduzen