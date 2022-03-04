Friday, 4 March, 2022.

Three men, Ömer Tunç, Veysel Sare and Musa Çiçek detained in connection with the murder of casino boss Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş in Çatalköy, appeared before Kyrenia District Court again this morning and were ordered to be remanded in custody at the Central Prison for three months while their cases are examined, Yeniduzen reported.

In view of concerns about security and as is usual, the courtroom was checked by the police. The police also closed off the road in front of the court to traffic and only the press were permitted inside the courtyard.

All three suspects were brought to the court wearing body armour. All three men have given voluntary statements admitting their connection to the crime. Two men were involved with the shooting, while one remained on lookout.

One of the suspects, Veysel Sare, is being investigated for entering the country illegally, illegal possession of firearms and for forging official documents and circulating them.

A separate investigation is being conducted against the suspect Musa Çiçek, on charges of entering and leaving the country from an unapproved port in September 2021, and entering the country from an unapproved port in January 2022.

Five of the eight suspects arrested in Turkey in connection with the murders are in prison awaiting trial, while three have been released on bail.

The crimes committed carry a life sentence. There is a variety of evidence indicating that the suspects committed this crime including DNA, ballistics, GPS in rental cars, and discarded mobile phones.

Kibris Postasi