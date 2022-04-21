Thursday, 21 April 2022

Three people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred on the Lapta – Karşıyaka main road this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

According to a police report, the accident occurred this morning at 9.50 am, when 27-year-old Hüseyin Ekinci lost control of his vehicle while heading towards Karşıyaka.

His car first struck the pavement and then a pole carrying power lines. Ekinci, and his two passengers, Göksel Soyer (26) and Selçuk Soyer (27) were injured in the accident. All three were taken to hospital where their treatment continues.

Yeniduzen