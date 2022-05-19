Thursday, 19 May 2022

Three people were injured in a traffic accident caused by an alcoholic driver on the Kyrenia-Tatlısu main road on Wednesday night, Yeniduzen reported.

A police statement said that Esentepe resident, Christopher Gustav Fernkvist (67) was driving towards Kyrenia under the influence of 168 ml/g of alcohol, when he collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by Philip Murray (72).

Three people including the two drivers and Mr Fernkvist’s passenger Anita Elmnfegerurst (66) were injured and taken to Nicosia State Hospital.

