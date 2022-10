Friday, 14 October 2022

Three youths were injured in a traffic accident that took place at 7.30 pm on Thursday evening, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the police report, a car being driven towards Yenierenköy, without due care by Serhat Akkurt (17) veered off the road, and hit a tree in a field.

The driver and his two passengers, also aged 17, were injured and taken to Famagusta Hospital. One of the passengers was later transferred to Nicosia State Hospital.

Kibris Postasi