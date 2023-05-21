Sunday, 21 May 2023

Three people were injured in a drunk driving incident on the Famagusta-Karpaz main road in the early hours of this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

The accident occurred in front of the Exotic Hotel at around 00:40 this morning, when Dursun Güneş (36), who was heading towards Karpaz, overtook the vehicle in front and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup truck.

Mr. Güneş tested for 138 mmol/L of alcohol. He and the driver of the oncoming vehicle and its passenger were injured and taken to Famagusta State Hospital where they remain under observation.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the accident.

Kibris Postasi