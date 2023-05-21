Sunday, 21 May 2023
Three people were injured in a drunk driving incident on the Famagusta-Karpaz main road in the early hours of this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.
The accident occurred in front of the Exotic Hotel at around 00:40 this morning, when Dursun Güneş (36), who was heading towards Karpaz, overtook the vehicle in front and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup truck.
Mr. Güneş tested for 138 mmol/L of alcohol. He and the driver of the oncoming vehicle and its passenger were injured and taken to Famagusta State Hospital where they remain under observation.
Meanwhile, the police are investigating the accident.