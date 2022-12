Saturday, 3 December 2022

Firefighters were called to release a drunk driver from his vehicle after he lost control of his steering and veered off the road in Cengizköy, Lefke, Yeniduzen reports.

The driver Tayyip Doğan (23) and two other passengers, Mustafa Keskin (21) were slightly injured. A second passengers Mücahit Eker (20) was seriously injured.

Yeniduzen