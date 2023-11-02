Thursday, 2 November 2023

Three people were injured in an accident that occurred on the Famagusta-Nicosia main road this morning.

According to the Police Press Officer, a 67-year old motorist driving on the Famagusta-Nicosia main road from the direction of Dörtyol, joined the main road without giving way. A 24-year-old driver, who was headed towards Famagusta, struck the vehicle which had just joined the main road without giving priority.

The younger driver, his passenger and the individual who joined the main road without due care, were injured and taken to Famagusta State Hospital.

A police investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen