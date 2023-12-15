Three people were injured in a traffic accident on the Ziyamet – Kumyalı main road yesterday evening, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident occurred after Mehmet Algın (39) crossed the centre line while taking a right-hand bend and his car collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver, who caused the accident and the driver of the oncoming vehicle Halil Mani (75) and his passenger Ayşe Mani (68) were injured in the collision.

All three people are still being treated at Famagusta State Hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.

