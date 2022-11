Friday, 18 November 2022

Three people were injured in a head-on collision on the Ziyamet – Kumyalı main road yesterday evening, Yeniduzen reported.

The accident happened after a car being driven towards Kumyalı by Ali Erfani (37) strayed into the opposite lane while taking a corner. His vehicle collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of that vehicle was Emine Turkan (28). Both she and her two passengers were injured and taken to Famagusta State Hospital.

Yeniduzen