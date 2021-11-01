LGC News logo

Three Injured In Road Traffic Accident

  • 10 hours ago

North Cyprus News - Accident - Kyrenia-Tatlisu main road Three young people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred early this morning near Tatlısu, Yeniduzen reported.

Ertuğrul Genç (21) was driving on the Kyrenia-Tatlısu towards Kaplıca when he lost control of his steering. His vehicle veered off the road and struck a metal barrier.

He and his two passengers named as Tolgahan Demir (22) and Emre Genç (21) were injured.

Emre Genç was transferred from Famagusta State Hospital to Nicosia State Hospital and placed in intensive care. The driver and remaining passenger are at Famagusta State Hospital under observation.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook