Three young people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred early this morning near Tatlısu, Yeniduzen reported.

Ertuğrul Genç (21) was driving on the Kyrenia-Tatlısu towards Kaplıca when he lost control of his steering. His vehicle veered off the road and struck a metal barrier.

He and his two passengers named as Tolgahan Demir (22) and Emre Genç (21) were injured.

Emre Genç was transferred from Famagusta State Hospital to Nicosia State Hospital and placed in intensive care. The driver and remaining passenger are at Famagusta State Hospital under observation.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen