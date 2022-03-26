LGC News logo

Three Injured in Traffic Accident in Kyrenia

  • 1:32 pm

Saturday, 26 March 2022.

North Cyprus News - AccidentThree passengers in two vehicles were injured late last night in a traffic accident on Karaoğlanoğlu Street in Kyrenia, Kibris Postasi reported.

A vehicle being driven by a 22-year-old male struck the vehicle in front while attempting to overtake because the vehicle in front made a sudden right turn towards a parking area.

As a result of the accident, three people who were passengers in both vehicles were slightly injured and were taken to Dr Akçiçek State Hospital, Kyrenia and later discharged.

Kibris Postasi

