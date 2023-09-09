Saturday, 9 September 2023

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a traffic pileup on the Nicosia-Güzelyurt road in the early hours of this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the police report, at around 3.30 am today, a saloon car heading towards Güzelyurt exiting a bend in the road, hit the stone embankment and slid across the road hitting the barrier on the other side. The driver Sami Genç (26) was seriously injured.

Meanwhile another car headed in the same direction slammed into the damaged vehicle. The driver, Yaşar İzge (71) and his passenger Zehra İzge (65) were both slightly injured.

All three were taken to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia. Sami Genç, who was seriously injured in the accident, remains under observation in the intensive care unit, while the treatment of Yaşar İzge and Zehra İzge, who were slightly injured in the accident, were treated at the A & E department.

Yeniduzen