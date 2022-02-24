Thursday, 24 February, 2022.

Three suspects connected to the gunning down of casino boss Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş in Çatalköy are to be detained for a further eight days, Yeniduzen reported.

The three men only identified as Ö.T, M.Ç and VS, appeared at Kyrenia Court again this morning and were remanded in custody for a further eight days.

At court, the Police Chief Investigating Officer Murat Bayram said that all the suspects had voluntarily given statements and that verification of these was ongoing.

He added that further evidence had been discovered and would be sent to Turkey for analysis.

More vehicles linked to the shootings had been found including those which had GPS installed.

Examination of security camera footage was ongoing, he said. Bayram said that new details had been found in the camera footage and the ten more camera recordings had been discovered.

Inspector Bayram said that there were two more persons being sought in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile in Turkey, three of eight suspects linked to the shootings have been released on bail and five remain in custody.

Yeniduzen