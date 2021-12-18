Three flour producers have announced that they have ceased production. Arun, Başpınar Un and Yavuzlar Un issued a joint written statement regarding the closures, Yeniduzen reported.

The statement read as follows: "With the decision taken in line with the demands of several bakers, action has been taken to release the import of flour and bakery products without funding and tax. Of course, it is not possible for we state-supported Cypriot flour producers to compete with the large-scale flour producers that can buy wheat with state support in Turkey.

“We, as domestic flour industrialists, continued our production non-stop, even though we spent 2021 with serious capital losses and losses. We have made a great effort not to leave our people without bread and our bakers, who are trying to survive in the difficult conditions of the pandemic period, without bread.

“We acted with the awareness that flour factories are the most strategic places, especially in crisis situations that concern the whole country. Looking at our business from a professional point of view, we have never made political statements, we have not been a party, and we will not be from now on.

"In the light of all these facts, we watched with regret that the government made a move that has been talked about for a while and paved the way for the flour mills to be completely closed.

"Moreover, this move was announced on a news channel by the Minister of Agriculture, Nazım Çavuşoğlu, whose words 'We must support domestic production' are engraved in our memories.

“While the food crisis in the world and the increase in bread prices due to the astronomical increases in wheat in dollar terms can be overcome with simple subsidies given by the state, it is not possible for us to accept this easy move that we do not want to think is electoral and will not be a permanent solution.

