Friday, 04 February, 2022.

Three people have been arrested suspected of carrying out an armed attack on retired policeman and businessman Mehmet Akacan in Bellapais, Yeniduzen reported.

All three suspects appeared at Kyrenia District Court this morning. The judge ordered that they be detained for three days each.

Following the attack where five shots were discharged and Mr Akacan received injuries to his foot, his son Bulut Akacan, claimed that he knew who the attackers were and accused the Turkish Republic Nicosia Embassy and the Chief Prosecutor’s Office of a cover up.

Akacan said:

“They asked us for a million pounds. They said, if you don’t pay, we will shoot you. There are audio recordings. We gave these audio recordings to the police. We had a meeting at the embassy. They put pressure on the Attorney-General while I was in prison. The Attorney-General called me and said to me, ‘You will withdraw this case, you will also withdraw this case. If you withdraw it, we will assist you in the assault case. They forced us to withdraw that case as well. We wanted to appoint a bodyguard from the police. The police did not appoint us a bodyguard.“

Yeniduzen