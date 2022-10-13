Thursday, 13 October 2022

Three men accused of taking part in the gunning down of Kyrenia casino owner Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş, appeared in court again yesterday, Kibris Postasi reports.

During a brief hearing, the three suspects, Veysel Sare, Musa Çiçek and Ömer Tunç heard how the police had submitted GPS records of the positions of three vehicle, two of which were rented and one taxi used in the shootings which took place in Çatalköy on 8 February.

The case has been adjourned until today.

Kibris Postasi