Friday, 3 June 2022

Three men, Ömer Tunç, Musa Çiçek and Veysel Sare, arrested in connection with the murder of Kyrenia businessman Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş on 8 February in Çatalköy, were brought to court, Kibris Postasi reported.

All three men have given voluntary statements admitting their connection to the crime. Two men were involved with the shooting, while one remained on lookout.

One of the suspects, Veysel Sare, has been investigated for entering the country illegally, illegal possession of firearms and for forging official documents and circulating them.

A separate investigation was conducted regarding the suspect Musa Çiçek, on charges of entering and leaving the country from an unapproved port in September 2021, and entering the country from an unapproved port in January 2022.

Five of the eight suspects arrested in Turkey in connection with the murders are in prison awaiting trial, while three have been released on bail.

Prosecutor Ali Hidayet, who was present at the case on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office, demanded a hearing date, stating that they had many indications from the Republic of Turkey. Judge Seran Bensen adjourned the case to June 10 for the indictment and hearing.

Meanwhile, gang leader Mustafa Söylemez also linked with the murders and who is imprisoned in Turkey, has still not given a statement and has not appeared in court as yet.

Kibris Postasi