The police arrested two more people last night, alleged to be involved with the sex video scandal linked to Prime Minister Ersan Saner, Kibris Postasi reported.

Muhittin Özsağlam and Cüneyt Soğukbulak appeared in court today and were ordered to be detained for two days, the report said.

The video was made available first on mobiles in South Cyprus and later spread to social media. Saner has denied involvement with the video and said that it was faked and was produced using technology. He said that the video was “created by making full use of technological possibilities“.

Yesterday, three other people appeared at Famagusta District Court charged with “violating the privacy of private life” and “Sexual harassment”.

All five suspects will appear in court again on Monday, 25 October.

Kibris Postasi