Friday, 1 December 2023

Three people arrested in connection with the murder of Russian national Mikhail Kamyshanov in Kyrenia appeared at court again today, Yeniduzen reports.

The incident took place at the ‘Imaj Photo Studio’ which was undergoing renovations on Uğur Mumcu Boulevard.

The police asked the court that the suspects S.M., his wife K.K., and their accomplice A.V., be detained for longer to allow for further investigation of evidence.

The police, recalling the incident in court, stated that the autopsy results revealed that 40-year-old Kamyshanov whose body was found on 27 November, was killed “by manual strangulation.” According to the police, on the day of the incident, at around 9am, the suspect S.M. entered the shop, and about half an hour later, A.V. went to the scene. The police also mentioned that Mikhail Kamyshanov entered the shop later with a backpack. After the murder in the kitchen area of the shop, the suspect S.M. broke the back door, stole the victim’s backpack, which was full of cash, along with his cell phone, house keys, and wallet, and fled.

The police indicated that the suspect S.M., assisted by the suspects A.V. and K.K., carried away the cash-filled bag. The police noted that Kamyshanov’s wallet was found in the Lapta region, but other evidence has not been found as yet.

During the three-day detention period, the police stated that 40 individuals were interviewed, 28 statements were taken, and footage from 11 surveillance cameras was examined.

The police, stating that since new footage related to the investigation has emerged and that the stolen money has not been found yet, requested that the suspects remain in custody for another seven days.

Judge Evren Mürsel granted the police request that the suspect be remanded in custody for a further seven days.

Yeniduzen