The annual interest rate for Turkish Lira deposit accounts has been reduced from 15.25 percent to 12.75 percent, Kibris Postasi reported.

The decision was made today by the Board of Directors of the TRNC Central Bank and comes into effect on Thursday. Additionally, the interest rate for Turkish Lira legal reserves is 9 percent annually.

Foreign exchange interest rates, however, remain the same.

