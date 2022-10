Friday, 7 October 2022

The condition of an 18 month- toddler who was knocked down by a car in a car park is said to be improving, Yeniduzen reports.

Seher Karakulle was walking with her mother in the Dikmen Primary School car park at lunch time on Thursday, when she was hit by a driver.

Sheher was seriously injured in the accident and is currently in intensive care.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Yeniduzen