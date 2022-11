Friday, 25 November 2022

Torrential rain is expected today and tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.

According to the weather forecast for November 24-30, the weather, which will be under the influence of a low pressure system, is expected to be partly cloudy next week.

The highest air temperatures will generally be around 20-23 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will be moderately strong, occasionally strong, stormy in places today and tomorrow, mainly from the north and west.

Kibris Postasi