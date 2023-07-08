Saturday, 8 July 2023

Conservative party MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith has made a call for direct flights from the UK to North Cyprus, A ruling Conservative Party lawmaker on Thursday called for direct flights from the UK to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), AA news agency reports.

During the sixth Cyprus Turkish Culture Festival held in London, Duncan Smith sent a video message to the Turkish Cypriot community living in the UK capital.

In his message, Duncan Smith pointed out that Turkish Cypriots living in the UK cannot travel to the TRNC by direct flight, and called for the launch of direct flights to the TRNC.

“I will continue to talk to the government to see if we can resolve this very simple matter, and we should try to do that“, he said.

Petitions have been launched many times by Turkish Cypriots demanding direct flights from the UK to North Cyprus.

However, since the UK does not recognise the TRNC as an independent state, there are no direct flights from the country to the TRNC. Turkish Cypriots living in the UK can fly to the TRNC via Türkiye or the Greek Cypriot side of Cyprus.

After one campaign exceeded 10,000 signatures, the British parliament announced in a statement it had no plans to organise direct flights to the TRNC.

Anadolu News Agency