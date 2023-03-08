Wednesday, 8 March 2023

President of the Cyprus Turkish Tourism and Travel Agencies Association (KITSAB) Orhan Tolun has welcomed the fact that Cyprus Airlines (FLY KHY) will launch on 13 March, Kibris Postasi reports.

He said, however, that he wished more airlines were established to increase competition.

“Entrepreneurs do what the state cannot do, by taking risks. I wish more airlines were established and competition increased”, Tolun said noting that FLY KHY will offer 12 flights a week using one plane.

He went on to say that his association had talked to government officials many times about reducing airfares. Tolun said that the cost of the flight between Ercan and the UK could buy a holiday in Europe.

“We have been saying for 10 years that Turkish Airlines should designate Ercan Airport as a domestic flight destination in order to reduce ticket prices”. [Thus saving paying airport tax twice. Ed.] Tolun asserted that the government is doing its best not to bring in tourists, reiterating that ticket prices are too high.

Kibris Postasi