Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu visited the area in Akdeniz village which had been damaged by a fire which broke out on Saturday morning, BRT reported.

The fire broke out in the stream bed in the northeastern side of the village.

Ataoğlu stated that the police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire, and that some houses on the banks of the dried up stream bed remain at risk of fire. He said, however, that because of the devoted efforts of the Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and the villagers, no lives were lost and no property was damaged.

“Unfortunately, every fire takes our breath away a little more. Unfortunately, the population of living things in burned areas is affected. Even though we are happy that no harm has come to the life or property of any of our citizens, it is hard not to be sad when we think of the burning trees and the living population and the living beings that lost their lives”, said Ataoğlu,. “We have to act with the awareness of our responsibilities and sensitivity to nature, without forgetting that we are a part of nature”, the minister added.

Ataoğlu thanked the Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and the villagers for all the hard work they did to control and extinguish the fire, and underlined that people should act carefully and responsibly to protect nature.

BRTK