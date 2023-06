Friday, 9 June 2023

A tourist who became unwell while swimming in the sea at Yeniboğaziçi has died at Famagusta State Hospital, Kibris Postasi reports.

Lifeguards pulled 68-year-old Alois Suppan from the water when they saw him struggling.

He was taken to Famagusta State Hospital, however he did not survive.

