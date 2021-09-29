The night-time curfew between midnight and 5 am will remain in place until October 5, the Cabinet has decided, Kibris Postasi reported.

There could, however, be changes made next week. It has been suggested that tourists be exempted from the night-time curfew.

Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu, told Kibris Postasi that because of the daily reduction of coronavirus cases, some changes regarding the ban were on the agenda. There were two different alternatives on the table, he said.

Ataoğlu said that he had recommended that the night-time curfew be lifted, but businesses should be closed by midnight. This would be similar to the practice in Turkey, he added.

The second alternative on the table is to keep the curfew in place but exempt tourists, Ataoğlu noted that in the second alternative, it is planned that TRNC citizens, those with work permits and students continue to be subject to the curfew.

The health minister refuted suggestions that doubly vaccinated people will be exempt from the curfew. “No such issue was discussed”, he said.

The government believes that the night-time curfew prevents the spread of the virus, particularly in bars and clubs.

Kibris Postasi