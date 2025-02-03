LGC News logo

Traffic Accident in Güzelyurt: Motorcycle and Car Collision Leaves Two Injured

A traffic accident on Mithatpaşa Street in Güzelyurt resulted in injuries for both a motorcyclist and a car driver. The collision occurred when the motorcyclist entered the intersection uncontrollably, crashing into the right side of the vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of traffic accidents in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where road safety remains a major concern. Authorities continue to urge drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to reduce the number of accidents.

 

