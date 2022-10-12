Wednesday, 12 October 2022

A man who fled the scene of a traffic accident in Kyrenia after he was hit by a car, has been arrested, Kibris Postasi.

The accident took place on Ziya Rızkı Street in April when a pedestrian, Tuncay Şahin, was hit by a car. He dropped a loaded 9mm Glock pistol he was wearing on his waistband and then ran off.

The police stated that after examining the surrounding security cameras and witness statements, the suspect was identified in the hotel where he was staying and he was taken into custody.

Şahin claimed that he was shocked by the accident and ran off and only realised that he had dropped his gun after he returned to the hotel. He also said that he would make a legal complaint against the driver of the car that hit him.

Giving evidence in court, Police Officer Savaşır stated that the gun and bullets were found at the scene of the accident and sent for ballistic examination.

The police officer asked that Şahin, who has a criminal record, be remanded in custody pending the results of the ballistic examination.

The judge ordered that Şahin be remanded in custody for one month.

Kibris Postasi