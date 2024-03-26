The Traffic and Transportation Services Commission has not met for three years, Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Chairman Tufan Erhürman said in a parliamentary speech, Yeniduzen reports.

This is despite the fact that it should, according to law, meet every month, he pointed out.

Speaking about the rental car and transportation permits that were allocated and then cancelled, Erhürman said that it was, “Political profit combined with economic profit through air money“.

Referring to the number of traffic accidents, Erhürman said that young people had lost their lives in traffic within the last few days.

Underlining that there is a “Traffic Services Planning Coordination and Control Law” that came into force in this country in 2016, Erhürman stated that this law also established a commission.

Pointing out that the Traffic and Transportation Services Commission consists of 17 members, Erhürman stated that the relevant minister is the head of the commission. Providing information about the duties of the commission in question, he stated that this is a powerful commission.

Emphasising that the traffic problem continues to take lives, Erhürman said, “According to the law, this commission meets normally at least once a month, in the last week of each month, upon the call of the Minister of Transport. If there is no president, the vice president convenes this commission. If the information I received is incorrect, please correct it.

“This commission has not met for three years“, he said.

Erhürman pointed out that the commission, which consists of people from within the state and have a say in every aspect of traffic in this country, has not met for three years, and reminded that according to the law, the commission should meet at least once a month. Erhürman said, “You will not even fulfil this simple obligation and claim that you rule the country.

“What right do you have not to collect the commission stated in the law?” Erhürman asked and also referred to the need for education in traffic.

Touching on the problems in higher education, Tufan Erhürman said, “If you open 23 universities, you cannot control them. Your scale is not suitable for this, 23 active universities, 39 educational institutions. You need to know that you can’t do this.

“It is necessary to show the necessary seriousness to the issue and to act with the sense of responsibility“, he said.

Yeniduzen