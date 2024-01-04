LGC News logo

Traffic Police Cite 428 Drivers in One Day

North Cyprus News - Traffic police

Traffic police inspected a total of 2,329 vehicles across the country yesterday, Kibris Postasi reports.

During traffic monitoring, 242 drivers were driving above the legal speed limit, 12 were driving under the influence of alcohol, 4 were driving without a driving licence and without insurance, 42 were caught using a mobile phone while driving, 7 were driving without wearing a seat belt.

A total of 428 drivers were reported for various traffic crimes, including driving without insurance, or a licence, and 74 for other traffic crimes. Legal proceedings were initiated against them.

Additionally, 64 vehicles were banned from use on the roads.

