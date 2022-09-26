Monday, 26 September 2022

Long queues of traffic at the border checkpoints are adding to drivers’ woes especially at the weekends, Yeniduzen reports.

The unprecedented depreciation of the Turkish Lira tempts the Greek Cypriots to cross to the north to shop.

Despite promises by Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, who said “transitions will get easier”, the situation appears to have worsened.

While immigration personnel are asking for more staff, and road users are demanding the opening of more checkpoints, tradespeople and tourism professionals are feeling the effects.

Official data from the Ministry of Tourism shows that there were 3,504,088 crossings from the south to the north between January and July. In the same period, the number of Turkish Cypriots crossing to the south was recorded as 993,794.

Yeniduzen