Saturday, 25 March 2023

The body of a three-year-old boy, who disappeared on Friday evening, was discovered in a water tank, Yeniduzen reports.

Little Roma Öztiryaki, who was reported to have disappeared in Ozanköy yesterday evening, was found in a water-filled concrete tank in the courtyard of the house.

According to the police his death was caused by drowning. The police enquiry is ongoing.

His funeral will be held today.

Yeniduzen