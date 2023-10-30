Monday, 30 October 2023

Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı, was involved in a traffic accident when he accidentally struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the road, Kibris Genc TV reports.

The accident occurred at around 5. pm,in Ortaköy on Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu Street. Erhan Arıklı, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, was driving eastwards on Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu Street. As he approached the front of the State Hospital, Kamer Manis (68), who was attempting to cross from the south side of the road to the north side was hit by minister Arıklı’s car.

She was taken to the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital Emergency Service, in Nicosia where treatment is still ongoing.

Minister Arıklı visited the woman he had struck at the hospital. He posted the following on social media, “May God protect her from worse. We had a minor accident in front of the hospital. Thankfully, our Aunt is fine“.

KibrisGencTV