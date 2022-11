Monday, 7 November 2022

The public is being warned about fake websites purporting to accept Road Tax and Vehicle Inspection fees online, other than the Ministry of Public Works and Transport’s own official website, Yeniduzen reports.

The transport ministry emphasised that there is only one genuine website and to ignore all others.

The genuine website where fees can be paid by credit card is via the following: bub.gov.ct.tr

Yeniduzen