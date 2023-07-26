Wednesday, 26 July 2023

The trial of three men accused of being involved in the shooting of Kyrenia casino boss Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş, in Çatalköy has been postponed until 7 August, Yeniduzen reports.

Ömer Tunç, Veysel Sare and Musa Çiçek, who were arrested for the murders were brought to court again.

They were arrested in the TRNC in connection with the murder of Turkish Cypriot businessman Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş, who were killed by ambush in Çatalköy on 8 February 2022, were brought to the Kyrenia Heavy Penal Court yesterday.

The lawyer representing the three accused, Didem Koç, requested that the information they requested together with lawyer Süleyman Özsoylular was not delivered to them and that they may ask for other documents after the work schedule is delivered to them and therefore requested that the court be adjourned to a later date.

By way of response, the prosecution stated that the work schedule will not change the course and nature of the case, that all the documents requested up to the start of the hearings have been delivered to the defence and that the requested document work schedule will be delivered to the defence as soon as possible.

The Judging Panel at Kyrenia Heavy Penal Court adjourned the murder case until 7 August 2023.

Meanwhile, the suspects Veysel Sare and Musa Çiçek, who confessed that they entered the country illegally with a boat with the intention of committing premeditated murder and similar crimes in the TRNC, were brought before Judge Zehra Yalkut Bilgeç for trial at the lower court.

In the case held at the Kyrenia Accident Court, Lawyer Didem Koç requested that the case notification had not yet been received and therefore the court was adjourned to a later date.

Judge Zehra Yalkut Bilgeç ordered the defence to be ready for the next hearing. In this context, the case continued in the lower court until 7 August 2023.

Yeniduzen