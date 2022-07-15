Friday, 15 July 2022

Three men arrested in connection with the murder of Kyrenia casino owner Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş, appeared at Kyrenia District Court today under intense security measures, Kibris Postasi reported.

Speaking on behalf of the prosecution, Ali Hidayet stated that the investigation into the case continues. He asked for more time in order to investigate further evidence which has come to light. Following his request, the court adjourned the case to Friday, July 22.

Ömer Tunç, Musa Çiçek and Veysel Sare, and others who fled to Turkey are suspected of being involved with the murder of Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş in a shooting which took place in Çatalköy on 8 February.

Falyalı, who was transferred to the Near East University (NEU) Hospital died later on, while his driver, Murat Demirtaş, died at the scene.

Kibris Postasi