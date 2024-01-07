An Interim decision was made by the Adıyaman 3rd High Criminal Court in the case of the collapse of the Isias Hotel following an earthquake*, which occurred last February, to postpone the case until April 26, Yeniduzen reports.

The collapse of the hotel claimed 72 lives including 35 students and teachers who were visiting from Famagusta.

Five of the defendants including the hotel owner Ahmet Bozkurt and members of his family who are shareholders, Efe Bozkurt, Mehmet Fatih Bozkurt, Halil Bağcı and Erdem Yıldız will remain in custody.

The court also ruled that the remaining defendants Ulviye Bozkurt, Mehmet Göncüoğlu, Seda Zeren, Şule Özbek, Bilge Açık and Hasan Aslan will continue to be tried without detention while under bail conditions.

The court also decided that the defendants Ulviye Bozkurt, Mehmet Göncüoğlu, Seda Zeren, Şule Özbek, Bilge Açık and Hasan Aslan would attend the hearings online.

*A series of earthquakes in Turkey on 6 February, 2023, the worst of which measured 7.8 and the aftershocks killed over 55,000 people in Turkey and Syria, while an estimated 1.5 million people in Turkey were left homeless. [Ed.]

Yeniduzen