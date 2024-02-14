Following the news of financial fraud and fake diplomas handed out at the Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University, it has emerged that a member of the faculty is a banned migrant, Kibris Postasi reports.

Academician Mehmet Kanık, was recently declared to be a banned migrant on the grounds that he was a member of ‘member of an armed terrorist organisation’ – FETÖ*. The decision by the Council of Ministers was published in the Official Gazette on February 1 this year.

It is reported that following the discovery of fraud and fake diplomas, similar investigations have been made into other universities and the talk is that this is the tip of the iceberg.

According to the information obtained by Kibris Postasi as a result of its research on the subject, it was learned that an administrative academic named Mehmet Kanık, who worked at one of the two private universities operating in the TRNC for three years and at the other for four years, was declared a banned immigrant for the crime of being a member of FETÖ.

The newspaper does not specify if Kanık was linked to fraud accusations and only refers to him being declared a banned migrant.

Additionally, it was learned that the last university where he worked cut off its relationship with the academician on February 2.

These events are a master of public concern and curiosity. It is generally accepted by the public that this situation into which universities are falling damages the reputations of not only individual institutions but also higher education as a whole, Kibris Postasi states.

*FETÖ – Fethullah Terrorist Organisation. In 2016, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Fethullah Gulen’s Hizmet movment to be a terrorist organisation. Gulen once was a close political ally of Erdogan’s in a battle against the military and secularism while establishing the ruling party AKP in Turkey. [Ed.]