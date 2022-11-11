Friday, 11 November 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu made a statement regarding the admission of the TRNC as an observer member to the Organisation of Turkic States* and emphasised that today is an historic day for the TRNC, Kibris Postasi reports.

Ertuğruloğlu, who expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for supporting the TRNC’s admission as an observer member of the Organisation of Turkic States, congratulated the ministry staff for their efforts in achieving this successful outcome.

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu made the following statement:

“The fact that our state became a member of an international organisation for the first time with its constitutional name, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, added a special meaning to this historical day. The successful conclusion of our observer membership to the Organisation of Turkic States confirms that the new two-State vision of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Turkey on Cyprus is correct, realistic and compatible with the regional and global conjuncture.

“On behalf of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and myself, I would like to express my endless thanks for the solidarity they have shown to the member states of the Organisation of Turkic States who have a common history, culture and identity and also speak the Turkish language. As the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will contribute with all its means for the advancement of the basic objectives of the Organisation of Turkic States and the achievement of our common interests, and will work tirelessly to strengthen the cooperation and unity of heart between us at all times.

“I wish this success in the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to be beneficial to the Turkish Nation”.

Kibris Postasi

*The Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), formerly called the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an international organisation comprising prominent independent Turkic countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. It is an intergovernmental organisation whose overarching aim is promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states. First proposed by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2006, it was founded on 3 October 2009. [Wiki]