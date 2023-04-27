Thursday, 27 April 2023

The Greek Cypriots have issued a NAVTEX (an international navigational warning to shipping) of their intention to carry out preparations for drilling in block 12 of their exclusive economic zone (EEZ) which is contested by the TRNC and Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

The TRNC condemned the move and a statement issued by the TRNC Foreign Ministry said that the government is closely following the unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot side.

“The zone coincides with the area licensed by Turkish Petroleum Corporation to carry out oil and natural gas exploration activities by the Council of Ministers on behalf of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus“, the statement said.

It also accused the Greek Cypriot of raising tensions in the region and said that it was plain to see that the Greek Cypriot mentality was uncompromising.

Recalling the TRNC’s comprehensive cooperation proposal to the Greek Cypriot administration regarding hydrocarbon resources in the region and the proposal of Türkiye, a guarantor country for the island of Cyprus, to organise a comprehensive conference on hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of all relevant parties which is still on the table. The statement underlined that the persistent and unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot administration continues.

The TRNC and Türkiye will take the necessary steps to protect its legitimate rights and interests, the statement concluded.

Anadolu Agency