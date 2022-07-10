Sunday, 10 July 2022

North Cyprus should receive up to 30 percent of the 1 billion-euro funds that the EU provides to Cyprus, President Tatar said, Sondakika reported on Friday.

President Tatar argued that it was an injustice that all EU funds were given to the Greek Cypriots and that the TRNC was not getting the support it deserves.

He pointed out that the TRNC continues to suffer from long-standing embargoes, while the Greek Cypriot side is developing with support from all over the world.

Tatar made this argument in a meeting with EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira, who visited the island.

Ferreira, who first met with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, attended a ceremony to support the Thalia 2021-2027 social cohesion policy programme for Cyprus.

The Thalia programme is valued at 1.8 billion Euros, 850 million of which is contributed by South Cyprus.

Sondakika