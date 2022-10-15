Saturday, 15 October 2022

NEU Drift Racing team driver Enver Haskasap spoke about his team’s achievements at the Drift Masters European Championship held in Poland and how he felt after flying the TRNC flag in the international arena, Kibris Postasi reports.

He told Kibris Postasi that the Drift Masters European Championship is a racing tournament which holds stages in different countries in front of an incredible audience. Haskasap said, “We, the drivers, participate in this race with excitement, just like the audience”.

Haskasap said that he is “proud” to have participated in an international race as a professional driver and to represent the TRNC on this occasion.

Haskasap, who said that they carved the name of the country with golden letters on the tracks with their performance and the degrees they won in the championship, said, “We showed our presence in the international arena by waving our flag“.

Speaking of the problems encountered by Turkish Cypriot sportsmen/women, he said this was because the TRNC is not internationally recognised.

He said that there is no national, religious, racial or cultural discrimination in rally and drift races on international platforms. Haskasap said, “But of course, I can say that there are problems from time to time due to the political approaches of the countries“.

Haskasap stated that there is great interest in drift, automobile and rally races in the TRNC, and that the Northern Cyprus Touring Automobile Authority has played an important role to get to this point.

Kibris Postasi