Wednesday, 26 October 2022

There are no youth detention centres in North Cyprus Judge Murat Soytac said while sentencing a youth to 18 months imprisonment, Yeniduzen reports.

The accused was sentenced to prison for breaking and entering a house in Gönyeli in September 2021, causing damage and forcing the resident to hand over 2,100 TL in cash savings.

The judge noted that there were no youth detention centres suitable for a modern penitentiary system.

He also pointed out that the accused youth was one of a family of nine children which had serious social problems. The judge also said that at times, the accused had been living on the street.

Judge Soytaç announced the unanimous decision of the committee composed of President Fadıl Aksun, Senior Judge Vedia Berkut Barkın and Judge Murat Soytaç, at the Nicosia Heavy Penal Court.

Yeniduzen