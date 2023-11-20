Monday, 20 November 2023

The Turkish Cypriot Paediatric Association, in its statement on the occasion of World Children’s Rights Day, said that more than 40% of those who lost their lives as a result of the war in Gaza were children, and called for all necessary efforts to be made for the war to end as soon as possible.

The Association noted that children lose their lives as a result of any kind of violence accompanying war and are exposed to various risks in terms of migration, both physically and psychologically.

The statement particularly emphasised that thousands of civilians have been killed as a result of the ongoing attacks in Gaza. According to the United Nations data, the statement mentioned, “More than 40% of those who lost their lives are reported to be children, and 30% are women. According to the disclosed figures, at least five thousand children and three thousand three hundred women have been killed as a result of the war“.

The statement went on to say that the fundamental right to life, which is the most basic right of children, cannot be ensured, and it highlighted that the significance of World Children’s Rights Day has been lost.

The Association expressed its sadness regarding the lack of strong reactions from the international community in the face of what has been happening. The statement stated, “In this period, we believe that we need to raise our voices much more strongly for children who have experienced many physical and psychological traumas. Drawing attention to the pain they are going through and reminding the international community of these issues once again should be the responsibility of all of us“.

Yeniduzen