The crisis and coordination committee chaired by President Ersin Tatar sent 14 truckloads of aid materials containing food, clothing, protective equipment, stoves, hygiene materials and drinking water which reached the disaster areas in Turkey affected by two earthquakes which occurred yesterday, Yeniduzen reports.

According to Turkey’s vice-president the death toll has risen to 3,419 and 5,775 buildings collapsed. Reuters reports that the total number of victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is 5,021.

Minister of National Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu was contacted by phone from the scene where he relayed what was happening and what aid was required.

He said that massive efforts were underway to rescue as many people as possible and to support survivors of the quakes which affected 10 provinces in Turkey.

He said a 37-person team arrived in Turkey from the TRNC yesterday and a further 100 people would arrive at the disaster sites today.

The TRNC government is consulting with the governorship of Adıyaman and AFAD to transfer heavy duty vehicles to the ruined area of ​​the İsias Hotel, where Turkish Cypriot athletes are trapped. No one has been recovered from the ruins yet.

Meanwhile, Kibris Postasi reports that the TSK dispatched general-purpose helicopters, including CH-47 Chinook type helicopters, which are described as “flying castles”, to transport personnel and aid materials to the region.

